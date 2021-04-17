Mumbai: Dostana 2 recasting is one of the most searched words on Google today as Dharma Productions announced to remove Kartik Aaryan from the film. But do you know the latest update on the Dostana 2 controversy? Filmmaker Karan Johar has unfollowed Kartik Aaryan from his Instagram account. Yes, that is right! We checked KJo’s account and he is now not following Kartik. But, Kartik, on the other hand, is following Karan on Instagram. Also Read - ‘Kartik Aaryan No Need To Be Scared Of These Chillars’: Kangana Ranaut Humiliates Karan Johar Amid Dostana 2 Recasting

It has come to our notice after going through the Instagram accounts of Karan and Kartik. Kartik is still following Karan. Dharma Production's official social media page shared an official announcement on Friday, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. – Dharma Productions".

Have a look at the screenshots here:

Kartik Aaryan has shot a few scenes with other leading stars such as Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Dostana 2 was announced in 2019. It is helmed by Collin D Cunha and went on floors by the end of 2019. In January 2021, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had unfollowed each other on Instagram, but when we checked, it was Janhvi who is still following the actor, and Kartik hasn't followed her on Instagram.

As of now, the makers of Dostana 2 haven’t revealed the real reason behind the recasting of the film. But reports suggest Aaryan has been fired from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to his ‘unprofessional behaviour’.