Karan Johar Upsets Sara Ali Khan: Karan Johar has already set up the rumour mills on work as he is back with Koffee With Karan 7 with much spicy and candid interactions and bold confessions on the coffee couch. KJo, known for controversial revelations on his grand celeb chat show this time also has left no stones unturned with the gossips and fun rapid fire rounds in the new season. Karan, however, has sparked a new controversy by admitting on record that all romantic relationships among celebs manifested from Koffee With Karan. Karan even went on to say that Kartik and Sara started dating after Koffee With Karan. KJo's candid revelation it seems didn't go down quite well with Sara as the actor is unhappy about her personal life being made public. The actor has always been private about her relationships and dating life and hasn't spoken much about any link-up rumours.

Sara Upset About Her Personal Life Made Public

According to a Bollywood Life report, "Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn't want." The BL report further added, "It's not that Sara will never talk to Karan or something or she very much upset but yes, she has the pinch of her personal life going out in public because she is a very dedicated actor and only wants people to talk about her films."

Sara is currently vacationing with her Dad Saif and brothers Ibrahim, and Jeh Baba in London. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal. Sara is also working on Pawan Kriplani's directorial Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

