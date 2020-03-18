The Student of the Year producer Karan Johar has always been extremely close to his mother Hiroo Johar. So when the occasion was the 76th birthday of the most important woman in his life, the filmmaker had to go out of his way to make the day special. He made his mommy’s day a memorable one with the sweetest birthday wish. He took to social media to wish Hiroo Johar and wrote, “The wind beneath my wings….my voice of reason….my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Also Read - Bollywood News Today, April 8: Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza And Other Celebs Enjoy The View of Pink Supermoon

Karan Johar's Bollywood friends and family wished Hiroo with blessings. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Hiroo aunty", Diana Penty also had a very special birthday wish for her Hiroo aunty. She wrote, "Happy birthday with heart emojis".

These beautiful mom-son pictures are going viral and will surely melt anyone's hearts.

Have a look at the post:

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Karan Johar has announced that all productions under his Dharma banner have been temporarily suspended because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Karan took to social media to share a statement. He wrote, “In view of the epidemic spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience.” The statement continued, “We wish for everyone to stay strong and healthy in the face of the ongoing global health crisis. We’ll see you at the movies soon.”

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 182000 people worldwide, with over 7000 deaths and nearly 140 confirmed cases of infection are reported in India.