Home

Entertainment

Karan Johar’s Year-Ender Post For Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh is so Wholesome: ‘Gratitude to Universe’

Karan Johar’s Year-Ender Post For Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh is so Wholesome: ‘Gratitude to Universe’

Karan Johar makes a special post for his Rocky and Rani. He shares a 'gratitude note' to the universe for bringing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his life and forging a friendship for a lifetime.

Karan johar writes a special gratitude note for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani this year and it led everyone to believe in his kind of stories once again. The director introduced grandeur in his signature style and also presented a story relevant to the new generation. He challenged stereotypes and beautifully balanced the gender politics in the film. And now, he shared a long post thanking the universe for the film and for bringing the ‘Rocky and Rani’ in his life.

Trending Now

On Monday evening, Karan took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself posing with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who played the popular characters in his film. He began with Alia and congratulated her for all the appreciation she’s been bagging for being a wonderful actor. Karan said even though he launched the girl in 2012 with Student of The Year, hear real launch as a true artiste came later when Imtiaz Ali directed her in ‘Highway’. KJo said, “…What followed was an actor I wasn’t prepared for…. And I can take zero credit … will always be grateful to Imtiaz ali for taking her on a highway of life and moulding her into the actor she finally became …. SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be highway… (sic).”

You may like to read

He then moved to Ranveer and addressed him as an ‘irreplaceable force of nature’. Karan described the actor’s process of absorbing a character and how it was a fabulous experience seeing him transitioning into this loud and extravagant Rocky Randhawa. The director said, “…he planned his prep with my team , spent months in Delhi, hung out in west Delhi, met the West Delhi gram boys , worked on his dialect like an obsessed artist ! Kept improvising dialogues till it reached perfection for him … I saw this as a bystander, a filmaker in awe and was blown away by his process ( which initially can be daunting but when you see the dailies you’re sold and he’s won your heart) I feel like the perception of RS is so different from his labour and passion as a true artist (sic)!”

Check out Karan Johar’s viral post about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Both the actors commented on Karan’s post and expressed love and respect for him. While Ranveer replied in a very Rocky Randhawa-style and wrote “Sooooo cyuuuuuuuud yaaaar ♥️♥️ (sic),” Alia simply posted many hearts in the comments section.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan’s directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years. The film was about a Punjabi man falling in love with a Bengali girl and their journeys together as they try to shuffle through cultural differences. Each character in Karan’s film was not just a regular family drama. It explored the complexity of relationships and the importance of family bondings. It dealt with gender biases subtly commented on equality in Indian households and challenged the stereotypes. The film was also a commercial success at the Box Office.

Your thoughts on Karan’s post?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.