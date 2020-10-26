Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 2019 viral party video featuring Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, Shakun Batra and others at the gathering has made several headlines for all the wrong reasons. After the video was uploaded by Karan, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that drugs were used in the party. He had tweeted, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09”. Also Read - Kiara Advani Speaks on Using Vibrator in Lust Stories, Reveals She Had 'no Experience With Device'

However, a month ago, the video was in talks when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Karan Johar had stated that the allegations made against him are baseless and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director-General, Ashok Jain even confirmed to the media that the agency is not probing the alleged drug party video of KJo.

Now, the latest update on the viral video is, that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has given clean chit to Karan Johar as they didn't find any evidence of actors consuming drugs. As per the report in NDTV, 'the white line seen in the video is just a bare reflection of the tube light. The FSL has also claimed that no drugs and narcotic substances were found at the filmmaker's party by inspecting the video.'

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Karan Johar had shared a post earlier stating:”Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019, at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false. In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed at the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE.”