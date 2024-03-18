Home

Karan Johar’s Birthday Wish For Mother Hiroo Johar is Straight Out of Desi Moms’ Raja Beta Dreams!

Mumbai: Karan Johar always has a special way to acknowledge all that his mother has done for him and his kids. The filmmaker once again took to social media to celebrate the special day as her mother, Hiroo Johar turned a year older on Monday. The director took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of himself kissing his mother and wrote a long note wishing her the best on her birthday. KJo, as he is popularly called, thanked his mother in the post for everything that she has taught him in life. He wrote about learning the importance of being on the ‘right’ side of situations and how one shall never fear thinking simply and right.

“Mothers are a force of nature…. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal…. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don’t define us … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn’t need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation… (sic),” he wrote in the caption of his long post.

Karan added a sweet birthday wish for his mom and wrote, “Love you Mom and happy birthday … thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Karan never shies away from speaking at length about the contribution of his mother to his life. Even in his book and speeches, he mentions his mother as his biggest pillar of strength, especially after his father’s death. In fact, even when he’s writing or talking about the upbringing of his kids – Rash and Roohi, he credits his mother for the same. Karan makes a mother-son bond look all the more special with his expression of love and respect on social media. No?

