Karan Johar’s Birthday Wishes for Salman Khan Tease a Possible Reunion for a Special Film After 25 Years, Check Here

Salman Khan and Karan Johar will be seen in a new project after 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Read KJo's full post on Bhaijaan's birthday!

On Salman Khan‘s 58th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar‘s heartfelt tribute stirred nostalgic sentiments, revisiting their iconic collaboration in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar expressed profound gratitude to Salman Khan for saying yes to a role in KKHH. Recalling an encounter from 25 years ago, KJo recounted feeling lost and disheartened after several rejections for a role. At a critical juncture, Salman approached him at a party, expressing interest in Johar’s script, based on recommendations from the superstar’s sister. Astonished by this unexpected turn, the filmmaker found himself narrating the film to Salman the next day, holding on to a prayer and a glimmer of hope.

In his long post for Salman, Karan wrote, “25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused…. A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner … I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected … the superstars sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him… In my wildest dreams I never imagined I would even get the opportunity of a narration. I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it… He looked at me at the interval point (by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive) kindly offered me water and said ‘I’m on!!!’ I was perplexed and said but ‘you are in the second half. you haven’t heard it? He said, ‘I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie’ and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH …. I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father’s goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don’t happen today! Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always”.

Karan Johar and Salman Khan to work again?

The birthday wish isn’t over yet! Karan Johar also confirmed their reunion after 25 years. He wrote in the end, “Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that happy happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Here’s the full post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Fans were overjoyed reading Karan Johar’s heartfelt post, and their excitement was palpable across social media platforms. Johar’s touching tribute to Salman Khan struck a chord with fans, igniting a wave of elation and nostalgia among admirers of the iconic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait for the collabortaion”. Another user asked, “Will be a romantic movie or an actioner?”

