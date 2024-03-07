Home

Entertainment

Karan Johar’s Last-Minute Withdrawal from Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, Here’s What Happened

Karan Johar’s Last-Minute Withdrawal from Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, Here’s What Happened

Filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar couldn't make it to the grand pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Read on to find out!

Karan Johar's Last-Minute Withdrawal from Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, Here’s What Happened

Mumbai: Director and producer Karan Johar recently missed out on the grand wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He was nowhere to be seen on social media at the pre-wedding festivities. However, a recent news article claimed by India Today stated the reason behind Karan Johar missing out on Anant-Radhika’s festivities. Read on.

This Is Why Karan Johar Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Gala

At the three-day grand pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Karan Johar opted to stay out of the pre-wedding due to health reasons. Karan Johar was down with a high fever and itchy throat. However, it was said that Karan Johar along with Manish Malhotra did the rehearsals ahead of Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities.

As Karan Johar was done with fever, Manish Malhotra on the other hand performed with Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor. He also performed on the popular number, Bole Chudiyan from the 2001 Karan Johar’s blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Shares Romantic Video From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala

On Wednesday, Karan Johar captioned his post, “Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions…The pre-wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone’s hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se…Badhai ho (congratulations)! (red heart emojis) (sic).”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s Latest Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the video, it was seen that Radhika Merchant slowly approached Anant Ambani to the popular tuned-up version of the ‘Shava Shava’ song from the film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’

Guest List At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala

The pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed the grandest gala in Asia. Mukesh Ambani’s family invited international celebrities like Rihanna to perform at the event. The guest list includes Bill Gates (Former CEO of Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Facebook), and Ivanka Trump, daughter of the former American president, Donald Trump. Apart from international guests, multiple guests from the film industry were present at the event. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.