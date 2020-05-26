After Karan Johar’s two house help tested corona positive, the filmmaker’s mother Hiroo Johar undergone the sanitation process at her home. In a clip shared by one of the paps, show Hiroo ji is getting herself sanitisatised. On Karan’s birthday, May 25, he issued a public statement announcing that members of his staff have tested positive for corona. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. Also Read - Karan Johar's Two Helpers Test Positive For Coronavirus, Filmmaker And Family Test Negative

"The rest of us in the family and staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and tested negative but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us," read Karan's statement.

"We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we are sure they will be fit very soon. These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe," the statement further read.

Watch Hiroo Johar’s video:

Just a few days back, producer Boney Kapoor’s house staff too tested positive for the virus. Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi are now in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India have reached up to 1,45,380 and deaths are 4,167.