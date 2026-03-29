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Karan Johars pat on Ananya Panday sparks social media debate, video goes viral

Karan Johar’s pat on Ananya Panday sparks social media debate, video goes viral

A short clip showing Karan Johar patting Ananya Panday has gone viral, sparking conversations across social media. Fans and critics alike are weighing in, making it one of the trending discussions in Bollywood today.

Ananya Panday recently found herself in the spotlight for a short video from a promotional event for Call Me Bae Season 2. In the clip, Karan Johar is seen lightly patting her on the back while posing for cameras. The moment quickly caught attention online as fans debated whether the gesture was playful or uncomfortable. The video went viral within hours, sparking discussions across social media platforms and trending among Bollywood circles.

Why did fans react to the video?

The clip shows Karan Johar and Ananya Panday posing together when Karan places his hand on Ananya’s back. She immediately looks toward him with a smile before returning to pose for the cameras. While some viewers called the gesture awkward and criticized Karan, others felt it was harmless and taken out of context. So far, neither Karan nor Ananya has addressed the viral video. The incident highlights how even small interactions during public events can quickly become the focus of online debates.

Check out viral video of Karan Johar here

Look like karan Johar make Ananya pandey Uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/PSxRsWERbW — Sumit (@beingsumit01) March 28, 2026

About Call Me Bae Season 2

Call Me Bae Season 2 is set to premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video. Ananya Panday reprises her role as Bella “Bae” Chowdhary, navigating life and love in Mumbai. The season also introduces Shruti Haasan as Bella’s sister. The storyline promises more drama with a love triangle involving Bella’s ex-husband and her charismatic boss. New twists in personal and professional life, as well as family dynamics, are expected to keep viewers engaged throughout the season.

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The core cast from the first season is set to reprise their roles, including Vir Das as Satyajit Sen, Gurfateh Pirzada as Neel Nair, Varun Sood as Prince Bhasin, and Vihaan Samat as Agastya Chowdhary. Other returning stars include Muskkaan Jaferi as Saira, Niharika Lyra Dutt as Tammarrah, Lisa Mishra as Harleen, and Mini Mathur as Gayatri

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar’s collaboration

Karan Johar has played a key role in shaping Ananya Panday’s Bollywood journey, mentoring her and providing a strong platform through Dharma Productions. Their professional collaboration began with her debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019) and continued with notable films like Gehraiyaan (2022) and Liger (2022).

She has since reunited with Karan for Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan‘s Kesari Chapter 2 and upcoming projects include the 2026 musical Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya Lalwani, who rose to fame with projects like Kill and The Bads of Bollywood.

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