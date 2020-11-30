Social media trolls, despite how distressing they can be, have been a part and parcel of celeb life. While some celebs prefer to ignore them, there are certain celebs who love giving it back to the netizens. One such celebrity is filmmaker Karan Johar who has mastered the art of giving sassy replies to the trolls. In fact, this was his wittiest response that has grabbed all the attention. Karan was trolled for his latest production of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Are Seema & Sohail Khan in An Open Marriage? Twitter Curious to Know Why Are They Not Living Together!

A user on Twitter mentioned Karan Johar as the “favourite wife from the show”. The tweet read: “I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is Karan Johar.” Karan Johar found entertaining enough to retweet with a response. He said: “Ok this really made me laugh. A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!” Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Are Seema Khan And Sohail Khan Separated? Netizens Ask on Twitter

The web-series produced by Karan Johar has been streaming on Netflix and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the web-show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is the top-rated web-series on Netflix and features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan.

The web-show will open the doors to their splendid houses as well as their luxurious lifestyles, holidays and shopping extravaganzas. While some web series enthusiasts have appreciated the execution of the project, others are not satisfied with the outcome.