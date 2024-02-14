Home

Entertainment

Karan Johar’s ‘Showtime’ Explores Industry Dynamics, Mahima Makwana And Emraan Hashmi Join

Karan Johar’s ‘Showtime’ Explores Industry Dynamics, Mahima Makwana And Emraan Hashmi Join

Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran, Showtime will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 8.

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana has finally hit the social media platform Disney Plus Hot Star. Despite having different renowned stars in the show, Mahima Makwana, who plays the role of Mahika Nandy has grabbed all the headlines. In a groundbreaking development, the talented actress Mahima Makwana is poised to join forces with Bollywood heartthrob Emraan Hashmi in an upcoming series tackling the contentious issue of nepotism. Promising to offer insightful insights into the entertainment world, the show will highlight Mahima’s remarkable acting prowess as she grapples with the hurdles posed by favouritism toward industry insiders.

Trending Now

About the Showtime Trailer

You may like to read

Finally, the trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming show called ‘Showtime’ has been released on Wednesday. The show is helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, and it is expected to be an “epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema”. Also, the show aims to give a bit of idea what actually happens behidn the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotisim and how people struggles to remain at the top.

Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account and shared the trailer of ‘Showtime’. The trailer of the show was also released on Wednesday, with Emraan playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Makwana plays the role of a reporter. Makwana, who is not from the industry and despite being an outsider, Makwana is known for her stellar performances in different shows and films. Now, she’s prepared to embrace a role that not only exhibits her talent but also brings attention to an urgent issue that has sparked considerable debate lately.

Take a look at the trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

With Showtime, a massive platform was given to Mahima to showcase her acting prowess as she plays the character who finds the concept of nepotism odd. However, the trailer of the show depicts Emraan Hashmi, who is completely against her. Needless to say, the faceoff between the Hashmi and Makwana, is enough to keep the audience hooked to their seats.

About Showtime

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are the executive producers of the show. In a statement, Emraan earlier said, “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels”. He further added, fans are keener to know what happens behind the curtains. The actor said, “let me just say – we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.