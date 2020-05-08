Karan Johar never misses a chance to entertain his fans in lockdown. The filmmaker every day uploads a video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi from ‘Lockdown With Johars’. On Friday, he shared yet another video, where the kids adorably tell him that his singing gives them a headache. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Arjun Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Stars Extend Condolences to Families Affected

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the funny video in which Roohi can be seen playing with the Caravan when her daddy interrupts and says, “Roohi beta, you don’t have to resort. This caravan is a beautiful thing, but don’t worry about, I will sing for you”. And Karan starts singing, “Chaudahvi Ka Chand ho…” To which Roohi cutely responds, “No, it pains my head!” Also Read - Video of Yash And Roohi Calling Karan Johar’s 'Tijori' a Washing Machine is Making us Laugh Hard

The daddy of two then laughingly asks, “What? My singing is giving you a headache?” To which Yash replies by nodding his head multiple times. Teasing the kids, the director tries on another song and says, “Okay, I will try one more song, “Gumm hai kisi ke pyaar mein..” This time Yash responds laughingly and disapproves his daddy’s singing, “My head’s paining.” Also Read - Karan Johar's Twins Yash, Roohi Declare Their Bathtub as 'Useless,' Watch Hilarious Video

Karan then stops singing and says, “Okay, sorry!” Taking to the captions, he wrote, “No appreciation for my singing #lockdownwiththejohars.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram No appreciation for my singing #lockdownwiththejohars A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 7, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT



The video on Instagram garnered more than 8.5 lakh views soon after being posted. Actors were quick to respond to the video and left comments on the post. Arjun Kapoor suggested “U just wear simple clothes” while Bhumi Pednekar left heart emoticons and Ekta Kapoor laughed out loud.