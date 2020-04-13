Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar keeps sharing adorable and cute videos of his twins Yash and Roohi which break the Internet in no time. The latest video shared by the director is being loved by one and all. In the video, we see Karan Johar asking Yash and Roohi, “Excuse me, where are you guys going? To which, Yash and Roohi reply, “We are fed up.” To his, Karan Johar in a funny way says we will miss you! Both Yash and Roohi look way too cute in the video which has been breaking the Internet. Also Read - Karan Johar Says 'My Turn to Get Back' in Hilarious Video With Yash-Roohi

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, Karan Johar wrote, “Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe.” Ekta Kapoor commented on the video, “I feeel them! I’m also fed up.”

Karan Johar, who is one of the top Bollywood filmmakers, welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in 2017 through surrogacy.

In an interview with IANS, Karan revealed if he wil be making sure to dress up his kids according to the fashion trends to which he said, “”I don’t think so. Although that’s the expectation when it comes to me. Right now, I am focussing on them being good and being well brought up children. I am giving them the right value system rather than the right clothes. Fashion is really not on the priority list for me.” Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers and producers in Bollywood who will be next making a multi-starrer project Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.