The latest episode of ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ is out and is hilarious as filmmaker Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi are seen in the bathroom and are saying that the big tub there is completely useless. Both Yash and Roohi are also seen using the tap as Yash says he is washing the bathroom. Have a look at the video. Also Read - Karan Johar Flaunts His Salt-Pepper Hair Look, Says 'I am Available For Father's Role'

Sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Karan wrote: “Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars.” Both Yash and Roohi are in the bathroom as Karan records them, where there is a big tub in the middle of the bathroom. Roohi says that tub is “useless”. Karan agrees and say, “It is rather useless. I have to say because I have never used it ever”. As he is talking to her, Karan notices that Yash goes about fiddling with one of the taps to the tub. Karan asks him what he is doing to which Yash answers, “I am washing dada”.

Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers and producers in Bollywood who will be next making a multi-starrer project Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.

He is a single father to his twins Yash and Roohi who he welcomed through surrogacy in 2018.

In an interview with IANS, Karan revealed if he wil be making sure to dress up his kids according to the fashion trends to which he said, “”I don’t think so. Although that’s the expectation when it comes to me. Right now, I am focussing on them being good and being well brought up children. I am giving them the right value system rather than the right clothes. Fashion is really not on the priority list for me.”