Karan Kundra And Tejasswi Prakash Step Out Hand-in-Hand For a Dinner Date, Fans Say ‘Kafi Dino Baad’

In a latest video, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen walking hand in hand as they stepped out for a late night dinner. Fans reacted by saying 'Seeing you guys after ages'.

One of the most adored television couples, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to impress fans with their mush moments on and off screen. On Friday night, the couple was seen together after ages as they stepped out for a dinner date.

In a latest video shared online by a paparazzo account, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen walking hand in hand with their smiles on their faces. For the dinner, Karan sported in all-black attire and Tejasswi on the other hand, wore a stunning pink crop-top with matching pants. She opted for subtle makeup, open tresses and a sling bag to complete the look. The two stars were seen walking into a restaurant as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Soon after video was shared online, TejRan fans reacted and showered love on the duo. ‘My Favourite Couple’, ‘Looking stunning together’. While some fans complemented them, few wrote ‘Seeing you guys after ages’, ‘Arey Kafi Time baad sath’, ‘Seeing Kundra after ages’

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Karan Kundra took to his Twitter account and shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen kissing his gf Tejasswi Prakash. In the caption, the actor congratulated the Naagin 6 actress for marking one year of her Bigg Boss 15 win and wrote, “Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come 🍻”.

On professional front, Karan Kundrra is all set for the premiere of his new series, Ishq Mein Ghayal which will also star Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently busy in filming her television program, Naagin 6.