Much loved couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra's relationship status was the much-talked topic in 2020 across the B-town as there were rumours that they are no more together. The popular television show host took to her social media and opened up about her life and long-time boyfriend Karan Kundra. Her Instagram post actually shocked her fans because Anusha revealed that she is no longer with Karan because he cheated and lied to her. Dandekar also mentioned that she expected an apology which she didn't get.

In an elaborate post on social media, Anusha Dandekar wrote "So here it is, before the year ends… Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard… yes I don't leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I'm human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect, yes I've been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive… You have watched me Love so openly… now please watch me LOVE myself till I'm so full that I can share it with someone again some day… My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don't let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve… Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you❤️

Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me…☺️".



Amid the lockdown, Karan and Anusha had refuted the breakup rumours. In April 2020, she slammed a person for spreading the news. Anusha had said that she knew who leaked the news to the press, and slammed the person in question for making a 'spectacle of someone's life' amidst a world crisis.

Anusha and Karan dated for five years and they were the hosts of the popular MTV show Love School. The two have not been sharing any pictures of each other on social media lately.