Diwali 2022: One of the most adorable couples Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also known as TejRan, never fails to give us couple goals. On the day of Diwali 2022, Karan and Tejasswi took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their celebrations where the two burnt sparklers (fuljhadi) crackers in Mumbai and posed for the camera. Talking about their outfit, Karan wore a light pink kurta and paired it with a white pajama while Tejasswi looked elegant in an orange suit. She was seen wearing a long orange kurta with matching pants and a dupatta. She accessorized her looks with a pair of cute jhumka and kept her hair open.

While sharing the pictures, TejRan wrote, "Let there be victory over hate… hope your Diwali was as bright ❤️".

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash looked cute on Diwali 2022:



TejRan fans loved how the couple twinned on Diwali 2022. One of the users wrote, “Omggggg such a cute post ❤️❤️ happy diwali to both of you and a happy 1st anniversary”. Another wrote, “The moon is feeling jealous from you because your charming light hide the moonlight 🌙 you are the queen 👑 of my heart and my eternal love 💕… I love you so much my beautiful 🤩 cute angel 😇 ..keep shining and be happy always 🙌”. A fan got emotional and wrote, “Unexpected but just can’t express my happiness after seeing him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash can be currently seen in the show Naagin 6, and Karan hosts the reality show Dance Deewane Juniours.