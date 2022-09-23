Karan Kundrra Clarifies, Tejasswi Prakash Bought House in Goa: Karan Kundrra has recently clarified about buying a house with Tejasswi Prakash in Goa. The actor has cleared the ai over him investing in the Goa property owned by the couple, according to multiple media reports. Karan was recently spotted at the airport along with Tejasswi Prakash as the duo was returning to Mumbai. Since, the paps repeatedly asked TejRan (Tejasswi and Karan nicknamed by netizens) about the Goa house. Karan took to his Twitter handle to clarify about the rumours.Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Get Goofy as They Relish Their Fancy Breakfast in Goa- WATCH TejRan's Viral Video

Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me.. you should try it too ❤️😉 — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) September 23, 2022

As Karan and the Naagin 6 actor were quizzed by the paparazzi about their Goa investment and the video was shared by Pinkvilla. Karan replied tot he same through his twitter handle. The Dance Deewane Juniors anchor wrote, “Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me.. you should try it too,” adding a heart and eye-wink face emoji to it. Karan had recently congratulated Tejasswi as she posed with the house key on social media. He had commented, “Congratulations baby… You deserve the world.” The Lock Upp jailor further commented, “I’m so proud of you… You little hardworking mouse. May you have homes in every city you love.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash Reveal Details on Their Marriage, TejRan Fans Get Excited After Watching Viral Video, Check

Karan and Tejasswi met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. While Karan was the second runner-up, Tejasswi won the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

