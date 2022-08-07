Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Marriage: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most beloved characters in the television industry. The celebrated couple that met inside the Salman Khan-hosted show, instantly connected with each other. The couple enjoys a massive fan following, who profoundly call them ‘TejRan.’ Their sizzling chemistry on and off screen never fails to impress the audience. In a recent interaction, Karan revealed his marriage plans with ladylove Tejasswi.Also Read - Naagin 6, August 6, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Pratha Battles Yeti, Mehek Plans to Expose Kiara

In a recent interview with Filmy Mirchi, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans. Following this, he quickly said, "Jaldi hi honi chahiye." He continued, "Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful." He admitted that she has goals she wants to accomplish before they reach that milestone together, so he is allowing her to do just that. "Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi," he added

There have been many rumours about Karan and Tejasswi's secret Roka ceremony. There have also been numerous talks that the pair is getting ready for a secret wedding. Karan has now stated that their wedding is now on the cards, despite the fact that both of them had previously denied all such rumours on numerous occasions.

On the work front, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have captivated hearts with their sultry chemistry in the song video Baarish Aayi Hai. Tejaswi is now playing a major role in Naagin 6, whereas Karan’s upcoming project has not yet been made public.

