New Delhi: VJ and actor Karan Kundrra has finally broken his prolonged silence on his break-up with VJ Anusha Dandekar. They were in relationship for more than three years and their break-up came as a shock to their fans. While Anusha, last year, had hinted in an Instagram post that he cheated on her, Karan said that he would not like to badmouth her “out of respect for the relationship”. In fact, he even laughed off the allegations of infidelity. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to go Back in Time in Web Series It Happened In Calcutta

Karan Kundrra on his break up

Karan and Anusha co-hosted the popular reality show MTV Love School, from 2016-2019, in which they helped couples overcome their differences. After being in a relationship for more than three years, the duo unfortunately parted ways last year leaving their fans extremely shocked. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Shares a Lovely Post For Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar on Her Birthday, Gives an Adorable Caption; See Picture

Recently, Karan opened up about his break-up. HT reported that Karan said that he would not like to indulge in any mudslinging, adding that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective,” the 36-year-old actor said. Also Read - Kritika Kamra Shows Off Her Sexy Side With Her Bikini Picture in Thailand - See Pics

“Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he added.

Karan and Anusha’s current relationship status

Anusha Dandekar has found love in Jason Shah, while Karna continues to be single. He refused to talk about the exact reason behind his break-up with Anusha, maintaining that they were “madly in love” but could not work out their differences.

Though Karan’s family and friends tried to help him find love again, he said that he has not yet “recovered” from his break-up with Anusha. “I am single. I don’t think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it’s hard to get into a relationship at the moment. Had it been 10 years ago, I would have immediately entered another relationship, but you mature with time,” he said.

Anusha Dandekar on her break up

For the unversed, in 2020, Anusha posted a lengthy note on her Instagram account, suggesting that she lost her “self-respect” while in a relationship with Karan. She also suggested that Karan had lied and cheated on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

“So here it is, before the year ends… Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard… yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” she had written in her post.