Mumbai: Many people questioned Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's connection in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. The two were frequently seen in intense disputes before reconciling and amusing the audience with their snuggly moments. After the show, they rekindled romance, and they've been spotted hanging out together and wowing their admirers with their adoring affection. With Valentine's Day approaching, Karan has been organising a huge surprise for his girlfriend on the Naagin 6 set. Karan is rumoured to be planning a marriage proposal for Tejasswi. He is not, however, disclosing it.

Kundrra was asked if he will propose to his ladylove on Valentine's Day. "I had several plans for Valentine's Day, but Tejasswi was in such a rush to get back to work that she wrecked them all." I'll pay a visit to the Naagin 6 sets and prepare something huge and unique for her." Because our families are now interested, it is preferable to leave things to them. "They will do it, unko jaise sahi lega. I believe our families have already approved our relationship, and that says it all," he told Spotboye.

Tejasswi recently told the press that Karan has kept her in the dark about a surprise he has planned for her. As a result, she is suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out). "I've been pondering Karan's question. It's not like it's my birthday, so he doesn't have to plan anything. Because it's Valentine's Day, we'll be able to plan it jointly. But he isn't ready to tell me yet. As a result, I'm annoyed. My biggest bimaari is FOMO. "I'm dying of FOMO here," she told India Today.

Are you excited to know Karan’s Valentine’s Day surprise for Tejasswi?