Karan Kundrra Helps Tejasswi Prakash Sit on Bike in BTS Video, TejRan Fans go Gaga Over Their Romantic Chemistry - Watch Viral Clip

Television’s most loved and popular celebrity, Karan Kundra And Tejaswi Prakash never fail to impress fans with their lovely romantic moments. The couple, who’s more fondly addressed as #TejRan, recently a throwback video of the two actors has surfaced online and left their fans amazed.

The video was shot on the sets of Karan and Tejasswi’s music video Baarish Aayi Hai, which was released in July of this year. Tejasswi Prakash is seen in the video holding her boyfriend Karan tightly as the two ride their bikes. She is also seen whispering something into Karan’s ear. A paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani, recently shared the video online, leaving TejRan fans speechless.

Check Out This Cute Romantic Throwback Video of TejRan:

Several TejRan fans reacted to the video and showered their love and affection for their favourite duo. ‘Yhh they are real life couple and can do whatever they want.’ ‘I personaly loved this scene of #baarishaayihai song’, fans wrote. While, another commented ‘Prettiest Couple’, The fans not only drooled over their chemistry but also praised their romantic song ‘Ohhhh #baarishaayihai shooting.. one of my fav songs ♥️’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love after they participated in Bigg Boss 15, and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. Their cute-romantic pictures are loved and adore by fans in dozen. They just go cuter with every new picture or video online.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash recently made her film debut in the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan are expected to make their Bollywood debut together, according to recent reports