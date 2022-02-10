Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestants and love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra are the newest couple in town, grabbing eyeballs for their chemistry and love story which is growing even stronger post the show. While on the personal front Karan and Tejasswi have been painting the town red with their romantic gestures for each other, on the professional front Tejasswi is moving onto her next big silver screen release with television’s biggest supernatural drama Naagin season 6. Contradictory to recent reports stating that Karan is not allowing Tejasswi to indulge in any kissing scenes on screen, the young actress states differently”. Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me”.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Reacts to Sister's Tweet Against Tejasswi Prakash Amid Bigg Boss 15

“In fact he was just teasing me by saying no kissing scenes because I was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on screen.So honestly both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day”, says Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Wants to Bond With Shamita Shetty, But ‘Taali Do Haath Se Bajti Hain’ - Exclusive

Tejasswi Prakash comes out in support of boyfriend Karan Kundra, says she is a lucky girl to have him!

Blessed are those who find companionship. And it’s sad when a joke is turned into ‘toxicity’. I am good with love, those who want to can choose their negativity! @kkundrra you are perfect, and I’m one lucky gal! — Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) February 10, 2022

-shared by Tejasswi’s PR