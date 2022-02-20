Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made headlines for their sizzling chemistry during their stint in the controversial reality show. While Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end, Tejran fans are still crushing hard on the couple. On Sunday, Karan Kundrra visited the sets of the show Naagin 6 to drop his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The two were spotted by the paparazzi while they were coming out of the vanity van.Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 4 Written Update: Rishabh Refuses To Get Married, Sarvasresth Naagin Attacks Him

The two posed for the camera and were all-smiles as the paparazzi greeted them. One paparazzo said, 'Yeh jodi hit hai', which made both Karan and Tejasswi blush. The paps requested the couple to pose for candid pictures. That was when Karan gave Tejasswi Prakash a goodbye kiss. Watch the full video below:

The video went viral on social media in no time and Tejran fans couldn’t help but appreciate the couple for their chemistry. One fan commented, ‘yess hit nhi ..Super hit😍.’ Another wrote, ‘They are love❤️.’ What do you have to say about the love-dovey couple? Sound off in the comments below.