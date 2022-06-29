Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra in a series of recent tweets lashed out at his girlfiend and actress Tejasswi Prakash’s fanclubs. A few of the Naagin actress’ fan clubs have been circulating edited and morphed pics of abuses which left Karan irked. He took to Twitter, to slam these fanclubs for their alleged behaviour. Karan wrote: “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!”Also Read - Naagin 6, June 26, Written Episode: Pratha Returns as Kiara, Rishabh Has an Evil Twin Brother Shakti

Soon as Karan shared the tweet, his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash came out in support of him and hit back at those fan clubs. She tweeted, "Proud of? M confused… such people can't be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace."

Karan then again tweeted back telling her to calm down. He wrote, "Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don't affect me and the only thing that's breaking here is their hypocrisy…aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein."

Lovingly called as TejRan by their fans, Tejasswi and Karan are one of the most loved small screen couples, the duo have been going strong ever since they confessed love for each-other in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Both the actors enjoy massive fan following on social media and their adorable posts go viral within minutes of sharing. Karan and Tejasswi have even introduced each other to their families. In fact recently, Tejasswi spent time with their moms and made a fun reel with them.