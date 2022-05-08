TejRan Reveal Their Secrets to Kangana Ranaut: Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut had the most exciting grand finale with some spicy gossips and confessions from contestants. The host played a fun game with jailor Karan Kundrra and warden Tejasswi Prakash on the Badass Finale. Kangana asked the power couple some up-close and personal questions about their relationship. Check out this viral video by TejRan fan account on Instagram:Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Munawar Faruqui Declared Winner, Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Most Professional'

Tejasswi Calls Karan a Possessive Boyfriend!

The host threw some tricky questions on Karan and Tejasswi on their private life. When Kangana asked TejRan who is more possessive both pointed out towards each other. While the former Bigg Boss 15 runner up stated Tejasswi is more possessive, the latter said her beau is more possessive, it just doesn’t show up. On being asked who’s the first one to apologize, both Karan and Tejasswi agree the Lock Upp jailor is the first to say sorry. Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Munawar-Anjali Dance on 'Break-Up' Song; Payal Rohtagi Performs on 'Desi Girl' - Watch

Karan Says Tejasswi Likes to be on Top!

On being quizzed who is a better kisser, the Bigg Boss 15 winner awkwardly admitted saying, “I nailed it for the first time,” pointed out to Karan we all are good. When Kangana suggestively asked TejRan who likes to be on top, adding, “And I am talking about the game.” Karan confessed its Tejasswi while taking a funny jibe he said, “I am not talking about the game.” As Tejasswi was left blushing she said, “Hope Mama is not watching.” To which Karan said I’ll handle her.

As the fun game concluded Karan told the Dhaakad actor that he will see off Tejasswi to the Naagin 6 sets. Tejasswi thanked the inmates for their sweet behaviour as she enjoyed being their jail warden.

