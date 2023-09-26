Karan Kundrra's Sea-Facing Apartment Costs Rs 20 Crore, Check His Net Worth

Home

Inside Karan Kundrra’s Sea-Facing Apartment Worth Rs 20 Crore; Check Net Worth, Car Collection

Check Karan Kundrra's lavish sea-facing home that he bought recently. Also, here's a look at his net worth and car collection.

Karan Kundrra Net Worth: Actor Karan Kundrra performed Griha Pravesh puja at his new sea-facing home in Bandra which is worth Rs 20 crore and treated his fans with a glimpse of it. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram story and shared pictures where he can be seen performing puja. For the big day, Karan wore an orange silk kurta. He can be seen surrounded by pandits at his home.

Karan, who would be next seen in the film, Thank You For Coming, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor among others, has ticked his bucket list one after the other.

As shown in the pictures, Karan Kundrra’s new lavish home has well-furnished open kitchen, marbled floors and well-designed interiors. There are a few fittings that need to be done, and it is said that the actor will shift here in a month.

A look at Karan Kundrra’s net worth, car collection, movies

Karan Kundrra is an actor, model, and social media influencer who mainly appears in Hindi films and television. He will be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s film Thank You for Coming, that’s releasing on October 6, 2023. Karan is a brand endorser of several brands. Apart from his acting career, the actor makes money from his own social media accounts as various brands wants to collaborate with him. With over 4.7 million followers, he has been winning the hearts of his fans.

Later, in 2018 and 2019, Karan ranked 84th and 92nd positions on the Forbes Indian list of top 100 celebrities. In 2021, he was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the second runner-up. In early 2022, he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV. In 2023, he was seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as Veer Oberoi.

As reported in fabceleby.com, Karan Kundrra has an estimated net worth of around $11 Million in 2023, which is equivalent to Rs 91 Crore.

Karan Kundrra is a car lover, when it comes to luxury and style, he knows how to make a statement. His car collection reflects his penchant for exquisite automobiles. He has Range Rover Sport SVR worth Rs 2 crore, Mini Cooper S Convertible worth Rs 45 lakh, Ford Endeavour worth Rs 40.44 lakh, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth Rs 60 lakh. Not only this, the actor has an interest in bikes. His collection has Ducati Diavel and Harley Davidson.

