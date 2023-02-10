Home

Karan Kundrra Shows Respect For Azaan During Press Conference, Netizens Say ‘Dil Jeet Liya’ – Watch

Karan Kundrra recently paused for the For Azaan during a press event for his upcoming show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'. - Watch

Karan Kundrra Shows Respect For Azaan During Press Conference: Karan Kundrra is winning hearts once again as internet can’t keep calm. Although the actor is all geared up for his upcoming show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, netizens are lauding his humane gesture. Karan was recently promoting his new series at an event when suddenly Azaan started playing on loudspeaker. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor suddenly paused while speaking till the Azaan ended. TejRan fans, as the internet followers of Karan and Tejasswi are nicknamed and Karan Kundrra squad, the loyalist fan base of the actor hailed him. The viral video is breaking the internet as social media users are appreciating Karan’s gesture of respecting all religions.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO KARAN KUNDRRA’S VIRAL VIDEO:

I am so happy to See how everbudy appreciating KARAN gesture like so sweet❤ making me emotional

This guy has faced all his bad time with lots of dignity

Ibut their is always a ray of hope after the darkest tunnel

Its time for people to know the real #Karankundrra#TejRan — pankaj sharma (@pankajs45912630) February 10, 2023

My TL is filled with appreciation tweet, article and thread of Karan ,i am so happy,plzz god ji keep showering ur love and support to this pure soul .@kkundrra #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #TereIshqMeinGhayalWithKKundrra pic.twitter.com/BVCLHII4W3 — Nikita( HERE ONLY FOR KKUNDRRA) (@Ku25357159Karan) February 10, 2023

This is beauty of india we respect all religion..well done #KaranKundrra. pic.twitter.com/uw9yJf6JZT — Saurabh Raj (@sraj57454) February 6, 2023

Karan Kundrra was the second runner up in Bigg Boss 15 and he was also an anchor in Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor was also seen as the jailor in Kangana’s OTT reality show Lock Upp.

