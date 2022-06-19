Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Fans Want Them to Get Married: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s loyal fan base is hell bent on wanting the power couple get married sooner. Tejran, as they are nicknamed by their internet fans have become a hot topic due to their marriage speculations at the rumour mills. Varun Dhawan while promoting his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo on Dance Deewane Juniors asked Tejasswi about getting married to Karan. Varun stated that he wanted the answer on social media and even took a funny jibe calling Karan as TejRan. Varun said he cannot see Karan without Tejasswi. JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN has started trending on social media ever since then as Teja troops and K Kundrra squad, referring to the fans of the duo want them to tie the knot soon.Also Read - Naagin 6, June 18, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Vs Yeti, Urvashi Plans to Destroy India

Check out this post by Karan on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Also Read - Karan Kundrra Hits Back at Trolls Criticising His PDA With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Some Frustrated Soul'

Jugjugg Jeeyo TejRan Trends on Twitter

A fan tweeted, “All the best to #JugJuggJeeyo team. And thank you so much @Varun_dvn for begin a cute shipper of #tejran in #ddj. Lots of love for you from #TejRanFam JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN @kkundrra #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #VarunDhawan #JugJuggJeeyotejran.” Another netizen wrote, “I want them to get married soon but I’m also very happy with them doing great in professional life enjoying their present making time for e/o and living every moment.. God’s been kind and I wish and pray he continues to be… Touchwood #TejRan JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra -Tejasswi Prakash Can’t Help But Shy When Paps Tease Them, Watch Viral Video

Check out the twitter reactions by TejRan fans:

Karan to Teju – I just read that 4,153,237 people got married last year. Not to cause any trouble, but shouldn’t that be an even number? ☺️☺️

“Teju – waiting for your answer” JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/mUPRCac4xC — Raksha 🌞🐍 (@raksha_sriram) June 19, 2022

I want them to get married soon but I’m also very happy with them doing great in professional life enjoying their present making time for e/o and living every moment..

God’s been kind and I wish and pray he continues to be…

Touchwood💫#TejRan

JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/M8k0GCOXL8 — TejRan Fan ❤️ (@Naina55405305) June 19, 2022

☄️ I know it’s edited!! But I love this picture ❤️#TeJran @itsmetejasswi

How beautiful they are 🤩💞

JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/Uw1Rimoaeh — Kนℓdeeթ (@Always_Kuldeep) June 19, 2022



Karan and Tejasswi’s roka news made it to the gossip columns few months ago. TejRan however denied the reports. Karan, while talking about his wedding plans said in an interview that it’s the first wedding that India has decided will happen.

On the work front Tejasswi is busy with Naagin 6 while Karan is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors after his successful jailor act in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.



For more updates on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, check out this space at India.com.