Karan-Tejasswi Goa Vacation: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular couples in the TV industry. The adorable duo met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love as the reality show proceeded. Karana and Tejasswi enjoy a massive fan following owing to their adorable chemistry and mushy pics on social media. The couple is frequently seen with each other’s families, and the internet has been abuzz with wedding rumours. Karan and Tejasswi’s goofy videos from their Goa trip have their TejRan fam weak in the knees.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want to be Spotted With Karan Kundrra, Here’s Why?

Karan Kundrra dropped an adorable video of him and his lady love. The two enjoyed their morning time at the beachside. While Tejasswi Prakash looked pretty in a green top, her beau opted for a light and breezy pink shirt. Also Read - Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash Reveal Details on Their Marriage, TejRan Fans Get Excited After Watching Viral Video, Check

WATCH KARAN-TEJASSWI’S GET GOOFY VIDEO IN GOA

In another video shared by Karan on his Instagram stories, the two make funny faces for the camera. They enjoy their fancy breakfast and Karan plants a kiss on Tejasswi’s cheek at the end of the video. How cute are they?

WATCH KARAN TEJASSWI’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM GOA

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash’s GOA Pics

Tejasswi Prakash also shared pictures on Instagram stories of the nice brunch she and her boyfriend Karan enjoyed. The fancy food platter had everything from juices and eggs to pancakes.

