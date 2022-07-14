Baarish Aayi Hai Song: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash who are madly in love with each other, have come up with a new romantic track sung ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben. The song has been released and it is all over the internet. TejRan fans are celebrating the couple’s pure love with Baarish Aayi Hai. The steamy romance and irresistible chemistry between Karan and Tejasswi is something no one can miss to watch. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi shared a short teaser of the music video to which he captioned, “Aao, pyaar Barsaao! A very special track, hope you all enjoy it as much as we did Show some love! #BaarishAayiHai Out Now on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel.”Also Read - Karan Kundrra Turns Protective Boyfriend While Getting Papped On Date Night With Tejasswi Prakash, TeJRan Fans Go Awww- Check Out Pics & Video

The melodious track 'Baarish Aayi Hai' marks the second on-screen collaboration for the Bigg Boss lovebirds after their much popular sad-romantic track 'Rula Deti Hai'. The song has already crossed 1 million within an hour.

TejRan’s Crackling Chemistry Is The Highlight Of This Romantic Song – See Reactions

Soon after Karan Kundrra shared the song, TejRan fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire and heart emojis. "Chemistry of tejran" a fan commented followed by fire emoticons. Another fan asks, "shaadi kab karre ho ab" followed by heart emoticons.

Watch Karan and Tejasswi’s Baarish Aayi Hai Song:

For those who don’t know, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss 15. Karan became the second runner-up, and actor Tejasswi Prakash won the season. Popularly called ‘TejRan’, Karan and Tejasswi make regular public appearances together, sending out couple goals.