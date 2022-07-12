Baarish Aayi Hai Teaser: Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash are head over heels in love with each other. The much-loved real-life couple is gearing up for their new music video Baarish Aayi Hai. On Tuesday, the makers gave a sneak peek of the song by releasing the teaser and said they are expecting the song to be a superhit. The 30-second video shows Tejasswi and Karan’s hot and steamy chemistry in the rains. The teaser of Baarish Aayi Hai starts with Karan riding a bike and the story starts with a past memory where Tejasswi and Karan run towards each other on a bridge and hug each other lovingly. Then the present moment comes, where the two separate after hugging each other with hard feelings. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.Also Read - Naagin 6, July 10, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Vihaan, Shakti is Obsessed With Pratha
Watch Baarish Aayi Hain Teaser Here:
A look at fan reactions:
The full Baarish Aayi Hai song releases on July 14, 11 am.