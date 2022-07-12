Baarish Aayi Hai Teaser: Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash are head over heels in love with each other. The much-loved real-life couple is gearing up for their new music video Baarish Aayi Hai. On Tuesday, the makers gave a sneak peek of the song by releasing the teaser and said they are expecting the song to be a superhit. The 30-second video shows Tejasswi and Karan’s hot and steamy chemistry in the rains. The teaser of Baarish Aayi Hai starts with Karan riding a bike and the story starts with a past memory where Tejasswi and Karan run towards each other on a bridge and hug each other lovingly. Then the present moment comes, where the two separate after hugging each other with hard feelings. The song is sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal.Also Read - Naagin 6, July 10, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Vihaan, Shakti is Obsessed With Pratha

Watch Baarish Aayi Hain Teaser Here:

A look at fan reactions:

BAARISH AAYI HAI TEASER trended no 1 in INDIA and worldwide too.

Along with this #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #TejRan #BaarishAayiHai trended too ♥♥ Now focus on other platforms too.

Spread the teaser, do stream, drop comments, Hoping that teaser will be in the list soon✨ pic.twitter.com/yaLnE3QBhy — (@TejRanOfficials) July 12, 2022

Omg the teaser is amazingI think in end they will get seprate if that happens na I will cry #tejran BAARISH AAYI HAI TEASER OUT pic.twitter.com/bpi09Oz9Oi — STANNING 2 KIDS (@happysoul_101) July 12, 2022

Trend is fine! But focus should be streaming teaser on YT to get it under top 5 trending on YT & share reels with the teaser audio ❤️ Use as many trendy hashtags you can as we have to spam it everywhere ✌️#TejRan #BaarishAayiHai pic.twitter.com/OshWmbvRnP — Shivam ‍ | Sanity Biased (@TejRanFellow) July 12, 2022

After RDH its second song of #TeJran

We have to do hardwork his time. JUST BE UNITED. It will the most trending song Inshallah BAARISH AAYI HAI TEASER pic.twitter.com/zEuIPKAtHt — ᵏ (@stalkmefantasyy) July 12, 2022

The full Baarish Aayi Hai song releases on July 14, 11 am.