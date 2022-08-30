Karan Tejasswi’s Latest Picture: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples in the TV industry. The two met and fell in love on the Bigg Boss 14 house. Karan and Tejasswi have never failed to take time out for each other amidst their busy work schedule. The duo is affectionately referred to as TejRan and has a sizable social media fan base. Their PDA on social media is also through the sky. Karan has dropped a sizzling picture with his ladylove on his social media handle and their fans cannot keep calm.Also Read - Naagin 6, August 28, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Meets Her Daughter, Rishabh is Held Captive by Shakti

Karan Kundrra captioned the post, “There are those that predict future.. and there are those that create their own..! Tejasswi and Karan can be seen posing together in the photo. They matched each other’s neutral-coloured attire. Naagin 6 actor put on a white matching outfit. She enhanced her stunning appearance with sunglasses. Karan, on the other hand, was dressed in a white shirt and pair of pants. He added a patterned blazer to finish off his ensemble. Also Read - TejRan Teased by Paps Over Viral Elevator Kiss, Karan Kundrra Says ‘Maaye Kaise React Karegi…’ - Watch Viral Video

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the couple. They dropped hearts and fire emojis on Karan Kundrra’s post. One of the users wrote, “Allah aap dono ko hamesha ek sath rakhe khush rakhe har muskil se har buri Nazaron se hifazat kare ye duayein hai Meri rab se.” Another user wrote, “you both are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside.” One of the users also wrote, “I’m reporting please arrest this couple. And leave them between 250 cameras again.”

Karan Kundrra also dropped a BTS video of the shoot and his fans were drooling all over the place. He captioned it, “Loading…#photoshoot #bts.” He added Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger‘s song ‘Aafat‘ to the video. The video shows glimpse of Karan striking poses by himself and with his ladylove Tejasswi.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have collaborated for music videos like ‘Rula Deti Hai’ and ‘Baarish Aayi Hai.’ Tejasswi is currently the leading actress in Naagin 6, while Karan just finished hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

