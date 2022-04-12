Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been ruling the headlines ever since they became a lover inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. A few weeks ago, on Tejasswi’s parents’ anniversary, there were rumours that Karan and Tejasswi might had a small Roka ceremony at the latter’s home. There were pics and videos of Karan leaving Tejasswi’s house with a tilak on his forehead. Now, in his latest interview with Telly Talk, Kundrra confirmed his Roka with Prakash.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Actresses Who Aced Summer Sexiness in Plunging Neckline - See Hot Pics

Karan Kundrra was asked about the rumours on Roka with Tejasswi Prakash. He said that he keeps on dropping subtle hints from time to time but he did not deny or confirm it. “I give subtle hints and answer to their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai Woh Samajh jaate hai”, Kundrra confirmed. Also Read - 'Who Would Not Like Attention': Tejasswi Prakash on Getting All The Attention When Stepping Out With BF Karan Kundrra

Fans have spotted Tejasswi wearing Karan Kundrra’s mother’s kagan (bangle as shagun) on Roka ceremony. Fans had announced roka on the day of dinner at the Prakash house.

Here’s how TejRan fans are reacting to the good news:

