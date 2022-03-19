TejRan Holi Celebrations: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrated their first Holi as a couple at newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi party. Following their journey on Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi have become social media sensations. TejRan quite often paints the town red with their unmissable PDA. The two yet again grabbed all the eyeballs as they twinned in black and white.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Silently Includes Sushant Singh Rajput in Her Engagement Celebration, Did You Notice?

In a series of posts shared by the couple, Teja and Karan have their face covered with gulal. Sharing one of the pictures on Instagram, Karan captioned it, "yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you!! (sic)." While Tejasswi shared a glimpse of their Holi celebration on her stories. She captioned it," Happy Holi," along with a red heart and tagged Karan Kundrra. She also added the TejRan hashtag.

In another series of vibrant pictures from the Holi celebration, Karan Kundrra shared a mushy post with his ladylove on Instagram. He captioned it, lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin.”

Fans have swamped the comment section with love and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “We love you for the fact that you guys are the best .Thank you for coming into our lives #tejranfam you are the best.” While numerous TejRan fans wished them a colourful Holi. Another user wrote, “v juz luv seeing you both together.”

While on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is now appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 as the lead. Karan, on the other hand, has become a new jailer on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. The two even collaborated for a music video ‘Rula Deti Hai.’

Watch this space for further updates on TejRan!