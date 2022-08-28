Karan Tejasswi Viral Video: Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most beloved couples in the TV industry. The TV actors, who met and fall in love in Bigg Boss 15 house, rose to prominence with their adorable chemistry. Karan and Tejasswi, lovingly termed ‘TejRan’ by their massive fandom, enjoy their PDA a little too much. While fans eagerly await their videos and pictures, a romantic video of TejRan kissing in the elevator is making rounds on the internet.Also Read - Naagin 6, August 27, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Searches For Her Daughter, Shakti Gujral is Back!

Tejasswi raises the hotness temperature in an orange two-piece glamorous suit, Karan, on the other hand, looks handsome in a glamourous blazer. The two can be seen kissing each other as they approach from opposite sides on a moving elevator. Also Read - Naagin 6, August 21, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Yeti Again, Rishabh Reunites With Pratha

WATCH KARAN-TEJASSWI KISS ON THE ELEVATOR:

TejRan fans cannot stop gushing over their PDA-soaked romantic video. Their fans have flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the loving duo.

Check Twitter Reactions:

Good Morning Fam 💥

Manifesting their togetherness forever 😍 This lip kiss has our whole heart ❤️ #TejRan #TejRanFam #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/suFYN81QNq — TejRan Official FanClub (@Tejran_Fanclub) August 28, 2022

This song was played in my bro’s wedding and Im in love this, coz the lyrics of this song is so apt for #Tejran ❤️ Im so addicted to them that each n everything reminds me of them. God bless them and protect them! EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN p.s: Ignore the editing im amateur! pic.twitter.com/dj7Q263I7I — TEJASWINI (@tejaswini9991) August 28, 2022

TejRan fans are eagerly anticipating the marriage of their beloved couple. There have been several rumours about the Karan Tejasswi’s intimate Roka ceremony. Reports also suggest that the couple might tie knots in an intimate ceremony. While both of them have repeatedly rejected all of these stories.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining the audience with herEkta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. Tejasswi’s character Pratha is paired alongside Simba Nagpal. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, recently hosted Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi were the judges on the reality dance show.

Watch this space for more updates on TejRan!