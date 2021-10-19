Bigg Boss 15: Contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have a hashtag on social media ‘TejRan’ – that’s trending ever since the two sat together to talk heart-to-heart in Monday’s episode. Karan Kundrra confessed that he is ‘extremely fond’ of Tejasswi Prakash. The latter started first by saying, “I am feeling a bit distant from you since a few days. It is becoming bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through you. It is annoying at times. We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it will be nice. But it is not happening.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht And Vidhi Pandya Evicted But Was This Elimination Fair?

Karan, on the other hand, said, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’ It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht Heatbroken, Unable to Process Shocking Mid-Week Eviction as Fans Trend 'Bring Back Donal'

We ran a poll on Twitter page where we asked about Karan and Tejasswi’s chemistry. Interestingly, the viewers also think the same and agree that the two will come out as a couple. In India.com’s Twitter poll that we posted on Monday night, the audience voted and made ‘Come out as a couple’ on top with 64.9%. There were two more options- BFFs (23%) and Naah, they are competitors (11%). Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Afsana Khan's Partner Saajz On Her Journey So Far, Donal-Vidhi's SHOCKING Mid-Week Elimination

Check the poll results here:

Karan Kundrra’s fans are immensely excited to see him getting love from viewers all over the world. The actor has been appreciated for thinking straight and not involving himself in any mess inside the house. He has so far been entertaining, taking a part in the games, and understanding the changing dynamics of the house. His bond with Tejasswi is what we are in love with.

A undekhi clip from the Bigg Boss 15 house will make you go awe where we can see Tejasswi trying to wake up Karan. She goes and sits on his back and says that when you sleep even after the morning alarm goes off, it is breaking the rules of the house. Karan tells her to stop bothering him when he is so sleepy. Fans can’t get enough of them.

I can’t even right now uff #TejRan pic.twitter.com/G2m0RO9lPB — Sana – I love JasLy❤️ (@jaslyislove) October 19, 2021



Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.