Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Turn Cheerleaders For Each Other at Award Night in Dubai, TejRan Fans Are Proud – WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate each other's victory in a viral clip, TejRan fans cannot keep calm - WATCH

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Turn Cheerleaders For Each Other at Award Night in Dubai, TejRan Fans Are Proud - WATCH (Picture Credit: Viral Bayani/Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who often take the internet by storm with their presence and PDA, have grabbed eyeballs at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai too. The popular couple not only made heads turn with their stylish appearances but also bagged awards at Filmfare. Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi raised the hotness level in teal coloured corset crafted with a belted floor sweeping draped overskirt. Karan, on the other hand, looked dapper in formal wine-coloured suit pants. A video from the event is now going viral on the internet where Karan Kundrra escorted his ladylove from the stage to her seat. In the later segment, Tejasswi Prakash planted a kiss on his cheeks as Karan won the award.

WATCH TEJASSWI PRAKASH-KARAN KUNDRRA’S VIRAL CLIP

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video went viral in no time as TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love. Several users dropped heart and heart-eye emojis for Tejasswi and Karan. They also congratulated the couple and hailed them as king and queen. One of the users wrote, “Congrats 🎉👏sooo happy and soo proud of you tejran 💖 Geoo 🥳🥳 Dubai bht lucky raha hai hamare tejran ky liye 🤘😍 new property and phir Award ⭐.” Another user wrote, “His little little gestures has my heart❤️. My most favourite gentleman 😍. Congratulations to you and to Teju also 👏👏.”

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Naagin 6. She recently starred in her first Marathi film – ‘Mann Kasturi Re.’ Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, most recently served as the host of the dance reality program Dance Deewane Juniors. He will reportedly next be seen in a vampire series.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash!