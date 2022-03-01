Rula Deti Hai Teaser: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are featuring in their first ever music video together. Ever since the song teaser is out, TejRan (fans call Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash) has been trending on social media. Guys, hold on! It’s just the teaser, picture abhi baaki hai! Karan and Tejasswi look madly in love with each other in Rula Deti Hai and it’s their chemistry that’s taking all the limelight. The music banner Desi Music Factory dropped its teaser and Tejasswi and Karan’s unsmiling faces conveys the tension between them. “So guys finally the teaser of #Ruladetihai is now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel Full video will be out on 3rd March 12pm ❤️‍ stay tuned “, the handle’s post read.Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 5 Written Update: Ritesh Stands Up For Pratha, Breaks Engagement With Riya

Rula Deti Hai marks their first collaboration and given that they won hearts during Bigg Boss Season 15. TejRan fans can't keep calm after seeing their chemistry once more on-screen. The video gives a sneak peek of their romantic yet heartbreaking song. Rula Deti Hai will be out on March 3 at 12 pm.

Watch the teaser:



Here are their reactions:

Here are their reactions:

About this project, Tejasswi says, “Karan and I were waiting for a chance to collaborate with each other and the people who’ve loved us had been waiting for us to work together. I’m happy that Rula Deti Hai happened. It’s a soulful song shot in Goa. I loved my company and the song. I can’t wait to know what listeners think about it.”

“Rula Deti Hai is a special song on many counts. It is my first song with Tejasswi, it has been composed so beautifully by Rajat and it has been sung by Yasser, who has poured his heart into it. The experience of shooting it in Goa was amazing. I’m excited that the poster is out,” Karan adds.