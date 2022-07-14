Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest couples of the telly town, and TejRan fans just can’t get enough of the two. The duo’s fan clubs wait for the pair to get spotted and pictures to come out on social media. The star couple also never shy away from expressing love for each other. Last night, Karan & Tejasswi were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out together. Interestingly, Karan turned protective for his ladylove as they got papped and the pictures and videos have left their fans in awe.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Latest Look As Disney Princess 'Jasmine' Goes Viral, Fans Ask Where's 'Aladdin' Karan Kundrra? Inside Pics & Videos

Karan turn protective for Tejasswi

Also Read - Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash Look Hot Together in ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ Song, TejRan Fans Can’t Keep Calm - Watch Teaser

As the duo interacted with the paparazzi, Karan’s protective side became evident when he held Tejasswi by waist and escorted her to their car amid the chaos. Also Read - Naagin 6, July 10, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Vihaan, Shakti is Obsessed With Pratha

While Karan looked handsome in a neutral-tone outfit, his lady love & Naagin 6 actress made heads turn in an orange top and blue denim. They both look gorgeous together and shelled out major couple goals.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash pose for paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ever since the pictures and videos surfaced on social media, TejRan fans just can’t stop gushing over the cute couple and filled the comment section with hearts and other love filled emojis.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash first met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then the duo is inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan.’

On the work front, Karan hosted the first seaosn of Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi is playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The couple is all set to star in music video “Baarish Aayi Hai” which is termed as the ‘rain anthem of the year’.