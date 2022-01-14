Bigg Boss 15: The romantic moments between lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15 are like a roller coaster that continues going up and down, piquing the interest of TejRan fans. While Gaurav Malhotra, Karan’s brother-in-law, has recently slammed Tejasswi for using bad language during one of her discussions with the reality show star. Karan’s brother-in-law shared video footage of the Swaragini fame uttering the wrongful words prompting him to criticize her in a Tweet.TejRan followers had mixed responses to the video footage after he insulted Tejasswi.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar, Neha, Kamya Slam Tejasswi Prakash, Come Out in Support of Shamita Shetty

One of the users wrote, "Woww! I can't believe thiss!! That's totally upto Karan to take this!!It's between the couple to decide that!It was said in a fun way!When karan doesn't have a issue with it who are we to question! Pls don't stoop so low jiju!Karan has also called her shaani! (sic)." While another one wrote, "He sees it, her true colors, but kuch bolega toh Salman will be like you don't support your your gf. Karan even said to Nishant once if he gets a chance he will go back to the time he gave TP heart and would undo it. He's clearly stuck, I feel so bad for him KK deserves better (sic)." Some called out Karan's brother-in-law and said, "Kk also called her yest saaalii and kuttiiii, video du kya? They both are comfortable in this, why are you only degrading TP?? @gauravjiju."

Take a look at the video shared by Karan Kundra’s brother-in-law:

When I say most families do not want such values. I stand by it. None of our relatives use such language for their spouses. Our youth need worthy examples to follow. These are demeaning ways of addressing ones supposedly loved one. IZZAT DO IZZAT LO.🙏🏼 #karanIsTheBoss @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/hbd4JmSVzw — Dr. Gaurav Malhotra MD 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravjiju) January 14, 2022

A huge fight between Tejasswi and Shamita:

While a massive fight was also witnessed between Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka fame Tejasswi and Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi ended up expressing that Shamita wanted to be close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, which escalated the tension between them. Shamita became enraged and demanded that Karan make her feel safe. Television actor Raqesh Bapat came in support of her ladylove Shamita

He claimed on Twitter that he never taught her how to find calm in the midst of upheaval or how good always triumphs over evil. He also stated that there are no triangles in the Bigg Boss house, simply friendship circles. His exact words were, “The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love u loads can’t wait (sic).”

The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love u loads❤️ can’t wait. — RAQESH BAPAT (@RaQesh19) January 13, 2022

Looks like Tejasswi has a lot to prove. What do you have to say? Let us know.