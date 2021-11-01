Mumbai: Anusha Dandekar, who was earlier dating Karan Kundrra, did a Q&A round with her Instagram family and revealed various things from her past on her recent stories, including the fact that she once cheated on her ex-partner during her 20s. Taking to her Instagram Story, Anusha wrote, “Send me a Number,” for her fans. What followed next was a series of random numbers, pictures and revelations including things that turn her off, insecurities, and childhood confessions.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra –Tejasswi Prakash's Relationship is Not Genuine, Says Akasa Singh

The revelation which grabbed most eyeballs was that the VJ-actor revealed that she was "torn, confused" during her 20s and cheated on her then-partner. "I did in my early 20's, I was torn, confused and well figuring myself out. No excuses just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today," she wrote.

Last year, Anusha and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra broke up after three years of dating. Anusha had allegedly hinted that Karan had lied and cheated on her. A few days ago, Anusha wrote a note talking about how people get entangled in their own lies. Anusha added that Karan and his people know the whole truth. Taking a jibe at Karan Kundrra, Anusha shared, "I literally want to say so much, show so much… But I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women and men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not!"

"Just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact… And I can rest easy with that. On the other hand, knowing how to play a game or being called a mastermind is nothing to be proud of when you are playing with somebody's real life! I'm tired. And honestly now a little bored. Grow up! Man up! It is high time! I'm not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, kind people! The end… Enough… X," Anusha concluded.