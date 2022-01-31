Mumbai: As soon as Karan Kundrra’s parents were spotted leaving the sets of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday night, one of the paps asked them a question about Karan’s journey in the house and how happy they are to see him here. In the end of the pap talk, he was asked about Tejasswi and Karan’s wedding plans. A pap asked ‘Aapne TV pe sabke saamne welcome karlia Karan-Tejasswi ko, ab inki shaadi kab hori hai?’ (You have welcomed Tejasswi to your family in front of everyone now when will they get married?) To which, Kundrra’s father said, “If all goes like this, they will plan to get Karan and Tejasswi married soon.”Also Read - Salman Khan in Touch With Sidharth Shukla's Mom After Actor's Demise, Asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'Stay Strong'

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read - Karan Kundrra Celebrates Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 But Says 'Lost Faith' on Twitter

A day after Bigg Boss 15’s grand finale, Karan and Tejasswi were seen hanging out in Mumbai. The actor picked Teja from his house and this adorable video of the two has gone viral. TejRan (as fans call them), were casually dressed – while she wore a pastel pink co-ord set with black slippers, he opted for a white hoodie shirt with beige joggers. They both smiled at the shutterbugs and posed hugging each other. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Takes a Dig at Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Pratik Sehajpal ‘Deserving Winner’

Watch here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan_admire (@kar_anfangirl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans were super exited to see TejRan as they were all blushing posing for the media. “OMG Finally Together”, one commented on a post featuring their photos. Another wrote, “#TejRan forever together 💕”.