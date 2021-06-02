Mumbai: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marital problems are out now. The TV actor was granted bail soon after the arrest on the basis of Nisha’s complaint in Mumbai. Nisha’s video from the press conference has been doing rounds on social media where she alleged that Karan has an extramarital affair and he portrays a wrong image in front of everyone. Reacting to Nisha Rawal’s accusations of domestic violence and affair, Karan Mehra denied and said it’s all baseless. Speaking to a portal, he said: “All these allegations are bound to come up and I will be linked with many people. These stories are baseless. I haven’t cheated on her and I am not having an extramarital affair.” Also Read - Disha Patani - Tiger Shroff Gets Pulled Over by Mumbai Police While They Were Enjoying Car Drive

Earlier, Nisha had said that she learned about Karan’s affair a couple of months ago. She claimed that she had read his chats with another woman and even tried to talk him out of it. Nisha said that she decided to stay silent even after knowing he was cheating on her because she wanted to safeguard his image that provided him work in the industry. Also Read - Nisha Rawal's Friend Shares Her Disturbing Pictures With Blood-Soaked Face, Calls Karan Mehra a Demon

On the other hand, Karan accused Nisha of being after his money. He said that his wife had been happily living with him when the times were good but now due to the pandemic when they are experiencing troublesome times, she allegedly decided to create a scene and take all his money. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said: “Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done.” He told the media that Nisha had staged the entire incident and smashed her own head in the wall for him to suffer. Also Read - Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra of Physical Assault, Says 'He Used To Punch Me, Even Hit Me With Bat'

Nisha Rawal’s pictures of the injured face with blood have gone viral. Her close friend and ace designer Rohit Verma has shared it on Instagram.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal case.