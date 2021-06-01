Mumbai: TV actor Karan Mehra who has been granted bail after his arrest by the Mumbai Police on June 1, reveals shocking details about his marriage. Earlier, Karan and his wife Nisha Rawal declined rumours of trouble in marriage, but now things have come out and Karan was accused of domestic violence. In his latest interview after the incident, Karan revealed that his wife and actor Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar five-six years ago. Karan Mehra told HT: “Actually, Nisha has mood swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. Five-six years ago, she was diagnosed as bipolar. People, including our friends and relatives have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn’t take it anymore”. Also Read - Karan Mehra Reveals Shocking Details: Nisha Smashed Her Head on Wall, Told Everyone I Did It

Karan and Nisha, who have been married for 9 years and known each other for 14 years, have a son. They were dealing with their marital problems since a while and in March they decided to go their separate ways. Mehra has admitted that he is heartbroken as he never wanted his marriage to come at this stage. He added, “I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what will I survive on.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Gets Bail Hours After His Arrest in Case Filed by Wife Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra revealed that last night’s incident was planned by Nisha and her brother. They even switched off the CCTV cameras of house. As per him, Nisha banged her head and blamed him that he did it. “There was no proof of what she did. And they suddenly took out their phone cameras to record what happened. It felt like a plot against. They called the cops and so did I and even the cops understood what the truth was. I am not a violent person and I told Nisha to swear on our son that I did that but she didn’t,” says the actor. Also Read - Karan Mehra Arrested After Fight With Wife Nisha Rawal – Deets Inside

Karan Mehra – Nisha Rawal Case: DCP Harish Goswami’s Statement at Goregaon Police Station

Karan Mehra is presently at his friend’s place and will go home to pick up his stuff.