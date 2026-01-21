Karan Patel on why he’ll never enter Bigg Boss house: says, ‘forced drama isn’t my style’

Actor Karan Patel is no stranger to reality television, but as he prepares for his next project, The 50, he is making one thing very clear, Bigg Boss was never on his wishlist. Despite being approached several times over the years, the actor says the controversial reality show simply doesn’t suit his personality or principles.

Karan, who has previously appeared on reality formats, believes that not every show is meant for every actor. While his name often pops up in speculation around Bigg Boss contestants, he says he has always been clear about his decision. “It’s not my cup of tea,” he says, adding that the format demands a version of oneself that he is uncomfortable putting out for public consumption.

‘Reality shows don’t make careers, conduct does’

According to Karan, it’s a myth that Bigg Boss alone can change someone’s professional life. “No reality show changes your career by default. What actually matters is how you behave inside that house,” he explains. The actor feels that many contestants mistake loud reactions and constant fights for visibility, which ultimately backfires.

“When people start doing things just to grab eyeballs, it becomes boring and crass for viewers,” he says, pointing out that forced drama rarely feels real. For him, authenticity is non-negotiable, and he feels Bigg Boss often pushes contestants to cross that line.

‘After a point, it stops being an act’

Taking a direct dig at the culture inside the Bigg Boss house, Karan says the exaggerated behaviour eventually becomes second nature. “That performative aggression turns into a lifestyle. After some time, it doesn’t even look authentic anymore,” he remarks. This, he says, is precisely why the show doesn’t appeal to him as a participant.

However, he isn’t completely closing the door on Bigg Boss.

Hosting over participating?

Karan jokes that the only way viewers might ever see him on the show is as a host. “Maybe five to seven years down the line, after I retire,” he laughs. Until then, entering the house as a contestant is off the table.

That said, he makes a clear distinction between being a contestant and being a guest.

Karan says he has always been open to making guest appearances on the show. “Anytime Salman Bhai calls me, even in the middle of the night, I’ll be there the next day,” he says with a smile.

As he gears up for The 50, Karan Patel seems content choosing formats that align with his values, proving that sometimes, saying no is the strongest career move of all.