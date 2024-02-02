Karan Singh Grover Calls His Daughter Devi a ‘Fighter’ As The Actor Talks About Her Heart Condition

Home

Karan Singh Grover talks about his daughter Devi's open heart surgery.

Karan Singh Grover has been gaining massive appreciation from fans for his performance in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The actor is currently basking in the success of the film. In the movie, the actor played the role of an IAF officer and Squadron leader Sartaj ‘Taj’ Gill. Now, during an interview, KSG has opened up about one of the toughest times of his life when his daughter Devi was diagnosed with two holes in her heart. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, KSG spilt the beans on how he managed his work and his daughter’s health. For the unversed, Karan is married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and the couple shares a daughter named Devi.

In 2022, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. The couple revealed the name of the child. However, after a long hiatus, the duo shared pictures of Devi on the internet. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, KSG called her daughter Devi a ‘Fighter’ for taking the complicated surgery bravely. The actor said, “If you knew her story, even though she’s 14 months old, she was born with two holes in her heart, and we had to go through an open-heart surgery. When Mamta (from Marflix) first heard about it, she was like, ‘She’s a fighter.’ I was like, ‘Dude, she is the smallest, littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one.'”

KSG also revealed the details about how he and Bipasha found out about Devi’s condition. The actor said that just after a few days of Devi’s born, the couple was informed about the two holes in her heart. Karan said, “Well, we didn’t really know till the third day of her birth. I would just say that to be a parent kind of requires some other strength and respect for all parents, man. And I think it was a very, very difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, back in August in 2023, Bipasha went live with Neha Dhupia where the Alone actress talked about trying times as a mother. Basu also got emotional while revealing that her daughter has two holes in her heart.

