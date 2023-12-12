Home

Karan Singh Grover’s Fighter Look Creates Nostalgia, Fans Say ‘Somewhere Between Dr Armaan And Sartaj, We All Grew Up’ – Check Reactions

The makers of Fighter reveal the first look poster of Karan Singh Grover from the film. The actor makes a big-screen return after a long time. Here's what fans have to say.

From Dill Mill Gaye to Fighter - Karan Singh Grover's nostalgic journey

Karan Singh Grover in Fighter: The teaser of Fighter created the right kind of thunder online. Taking the same buzz forward, the makers of the film on Tuesday revealed the first look poster of Karan Singh Grover. The actor, who appears in a Bollywood film after a long time, plays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill and his look promises an edgy comeback to the films.

Taking to his social media handles on Tuesday morning, KSG shared the poster and gave away full details of his role in the caption. Karan’s call sign in Fighter is ‘Taj’ while he serves the team as the Squadron Pilot from the esteemed Air Dragons unit. The poster shows off a commanding presence and Karan seems to be exuding fiereceness in his portayal. “Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Call Sign: Taj, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan (sic),” Karan wrote in his post.

Karan Singh Grover Returns to Movies After 5 Years

The first look has sent Karan’s fans into a celebratory mode. It was in 2018, five years back that KSG last appeared in a full-fledged film titled ‘3 Dev’. The actor did a few OTT appearances meanwhile but the fans have been wanting to see him doing something bigger – like starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in a bigb-budget commercial entertainer. Karan enjoys a good fan following for his popular roles on television. The actor is known as Dr Armaan from Dill Mill Gayye and as Asad Ahmed Khan from Qubool Hai. The same fans who loved him doing these viral TV shows are now excited to see him being a part of such a grand venture.

Many fans commented on his Instagram post, welcoming him back on the big screen. One user wrote, “Somewhere from Dr. Armaan to Taj we all grew up (sic).” Another said, “Dr armaan malik se Taz banne tak ka safar❤️❤️ (sic).” A fan celebrated his comeback and wrote in the comments: “The most underrated Actor in film industry Finally in A big project Big Congratulations to you HUNK FansinceDilmilgaye ❣️(sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Earlier this month, the teaser of Fighter was revealed to positive reponse. The film is directed by Pathaan and War fame Siddharth Anand and is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Siddharth’s home production. It will be hitting the screens on January 25 as the big Republic Day release next year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Fighter!

