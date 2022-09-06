Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who recently announced that they are expecting their first child, have become open on social media and talk about the pregnancy. On Monday, daddy-to-be Karan Singh Grover dropped a mushy pic with Bipasha where they were seen hugging each other and smiling for the camera. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “All mine!!! #monkeylove.” Bipasha was seen dressed in a black sheer dress while his hubby was seen wearing a cream-coloured printed oversized shirt. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.Also Read - Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Manifest Baby Girl: ‘We Believe it’s a SHE’

Bipasha Basu was one of the people to comment on the romantic picture. She dropped a sweet comment and wrote, "Cutie pie." One of the users wrote, "You guys are adorable."

BIPASHA AND KARAN CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT EACH OTHER

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. She took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.